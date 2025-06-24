Ukrainian president says Russia could attack a NATO member within 5 years

The Ukrainian president has said that Russia could attack a NATO country within five years, adding that the alliance's plan to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP is "very slow."

In an interview with Sky News, aired on Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he believes that Russia could attack a NATO member state within five years to test Article 5 -- an attack against one NATO member is considered an attack against all.

When asked if this could happen within months, Zelenskyy said he does not "believe (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is ready."

"We believe that, starting from 2030, Putin can have significantly greater capabilities," he noted, referring to plans for NATO members to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035.

"Today, Ukraine is holding him up, he has no time to drill the army," said the Ukrainian president

Saying that Putin "needs a pause," and needs "sanctions to be lifted," he added: "10 years is a very long time. He will have a new army ready (by then)."

For the Ukrainian president sanctions against Russia are not working as some countries are allowing dual-use components used in the production of drones and missiles to still make their way into Russia.

His remarks came during his visit to London on Monday where he held talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, focused on bolstering defense cooperation.

During the visit, the UK and Ukraine signed a "landmark agreement" to share battlefield technology.

The deal will boost Ukraine's drone production and link up the UK's defense industry "with the cutting-edge technology being developed on the front lines in Ukraine," according to a statement by the UK Prime Minister's Office.





