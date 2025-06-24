Britain publishes new national security strategy

Britain on Tuesday published a new national security strategy setting out its approach to tackling threats including state aggression and cyber attacks, and wider issues like aid policy and access to critical minerals.

The publication pulls together a series of security-related reviews commissioned after the Labour Party won power in 2024, including an audit of the country's relations with China.

It comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to spend 5% of GDP on national security by 2035 to meet a NATO target.