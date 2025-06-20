PRO-PALESTINE ACTIVISTS BREAK INTO UKS AIR FORCE BASE, DAMAGE 2 AIRCRAFT

A pro-Palestine group on Friday said its activists broke into Britain's largest Royal Air Force (RAF) station and "damaged" two military aircraft.

Protesting the UK's support to Israel amid ongoing attacks on Gaza, Palestine Action group said on X the activists "break into RAF Brize Norton" in Oxfordshire and "damage" two military aircraft.

The group said that "flights depart daily from the base to RAF Akrotiri" in the Greek Cypriot Administration and from there British planes "collect intelligence, refuel fighter jets and transport weapons to commit genocide in Gaza."

They also shared a video showing one protester spraying red paint on the engine of a military aircraft.

The group is known for its actions against arms factories across the UK that supply military equipment to Israel, particularly since Israeli attacks began in October 2023.

According to the BBC, the British Defense Ministry strongly condemned the "vandalism of Royal Air Force assets" and said they are working closely with the police regarding the incident.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 55,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





