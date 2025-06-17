ITALYS FOREIGN MINISTER CALLS FOR RESUMPTION OF US-IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Friday stressed at an emergency European foreign affairs meeting that Iran cannot be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons and called for the resumption of the US-Iran nuclear talks.

Tajani took part in a remote Foreign Affairs Council convened by the EU high representative Kaja Kallas after a series of deadly airstrikes exchanged by Israel and Iran.

The Italian minister emphasized Rome's position in favor of "an immediate return to political confrontation to avoid escalation in the Middle East."

Tajani also confirmed that in Italy's view, Iran "should not have the atomic bomb; that Israel has the right to self-defense; and that the protection of civilians is crucial."

He also stressed it is necessary to quickly restart the negotiations that the US and Iran had initiated directly with the mediation of Oman on Tehran's nuclear programs.

In particular, Tajani confirmed the Italian support for Omani attempts to keep a negotiating channel open between Washington and Tehran.

Tajani reiterated that Rome is against suspending the EU Association Agreement with Israel because "it is essential for Europe to keep every channel of dialogue with Israeli society open."

"In this crisis, the EU must take decisive steps to bring the region closer to a political solution and to consolidate itself as an international policy actor capable of being effectively present on the world stage," he added.

As the situation in Gaza was also addressed, Tajani reiterated the urgency of an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a negotiation process leading to a "two peoples - two states" solution.

Tajani also renewed his call for "full humanitarian aid access to the Strip, recalling food and medical aid operations under the Food for Gaza program."



