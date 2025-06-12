26% of migrants to Germany are considering leaving the country.

A study by the German Institute for Employment Research (IAB) revealed that one in four migrants to Germany—approximately 2.6 million people—are considering leaving the country, with this trend especially common among highly educated individuals.

The report also noted that 300,000 people already have concrete plans to emigrate, with these plans more prevalent among the highly educated.

The intention to leave was highest in the information and communication technology sector at 39%, followed by 30% in the finance sector, and 28% in health and social services.

The report highlighted that many migrants from Europe expressed a desire to return to their home countries. Participants cited political dissatisfaction, personal reasons, tax burdens, and bureaucracy as the main factors driving their intentions to leave Germany.

In addition, migrants pointed to experiences of discrimination as another reason for planning to leave the country.

Among those planning to leave Germany—the largest economy in Europe—are not only those who came for work but also migrants who arrived for education and family reasons.