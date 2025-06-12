JetBlue flight skids off runway at Logan Airport in Boston, no injuries reported

A JetBlue flight on Thursday skidded off the runway during landing at Boston's Logan International Airport in the US state of Massachusetts.

The Airbus A220 aircraft was arriving from Chicago, Illinois' O'Hare International Airport just before noon local time when it rolled off the runway.

"JetBlue Airways Flight 312 went into the grass while turning off the runway at Boston Logan International Airport," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

Airport officials said passengers were deplaned using the stairs and bused to the terminal, as multiple fire engines and emergency vehicles responded to the scene.

"All crew and customers are safe," Transport Workers Union of America Local 579 president told CNN in an interview. "We remain in contact with the company to provide all needed support for those affected."

A Massport spokesperson said runway 33-L would be closed while crews assessed the plane for any damage and the FAA begins its investigation.

"Safety is JetBlue's top priority," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We will conduct a full investigation of the incident and will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand the cause."

The FAA said there would be a ground stop for departures out of Logan Airport until mid-afternoon "due to aircraft emergency" and there was a possibility the ground stop could be extended beyond then, depending on the course of the investigation.

The incident happened during a day of heightened air safety awareness after a passenger plane in India carrying 242 people crashed as it took off early Thursday.

The London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college building soon after taking off in Ahmedabad.

All but one of the 242 people aboard the airplane died in the crash, with the survivor miraculously found wandering in a daze through the wreckage.

Several deadly plane crashes have already happened this year in the US and Canada, along with several airport accidents.

In January, a mid-air crash between an American Airlines passenger jet and a Blackhawk military helicopter killed 67 people just outside of Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC.

Just weeks later, a medical transport plane crashed into a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania neighborhood, killing four people aboard and two people on the street where the aircraft exploded.

In February, a Delta airlines passenger jet landed and flipped upside down, bursting into flames at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada. At least 18 passengers aboard suffered injuries.

In April, another incident happened at Reagan International Airport where two American Airlines flights clipped wings on the taxiway. No injuries were reported, but one of the airplanes sustained damage.