FRENCH COURT REJECTS LE PENS APPEAL TO MAINTAIN COUNCILOR POSITION AFTER CORRUPTION CONVICTION

President of Rassemblement National parliamentary group Marine Le Pen attends a session of questions to the government at The National Assembly, France's lower house parliament, in Paris on April 8, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

A French court on Wednesday rejected far-right leader Marine Le Pen's appeal to retain her seat as a local councilor following her recent embezzlement conviction.

The Lille Administrative Court dismissed her challenge against automatic removal from her role in the northern department of Pas-de-Calais, citing her ineligibility to hold public office.

The court noted that the ruling can be appealed within a month, a move that suspends her removal. Le Pen's lawyer, Thomas Laval, immediately announced an appeal, according to French daily Le Monde.

On April 10, the prefect of Pas-de-Calais confirmed Le Pen's removal following her March 31 sentencing, which included a five-year ban from public office, a four-year prison term-two years to be served under electronic monitoring-and a €100,000 ($106,000) fine.

The Paris Criminal Court found Le Pen guilty of orchestrating a scheme to divert European Parliament funds to pay National Rally party staff between 2004 and 2016.

The total amount of embezzled funds is estimated at €4.4 million, of which around €1.1 million has reportedly been repaid.

Le Pen has appealed the conviction, calling it a "political decision" that "flouts the rule of law."

The Paris Court of Appeal has said it will issue a final ruling by summer 2026, ahead of the 2027 presidential election, in which Le Pen had been expected to be a leading candidate.

Although Constitutional Council jurisprudence allows her to keep her seat in the National Assembly, she would be barred from standing in snap legislative elections during her ineligibility period.