Germany clears $550m in arms exports to Israel since October

Germany said Monday that it has approved nearly half a billion euros worth of weapons sales to Israel since October 2023.

From Oct. 7, 2023 to May 13, 2025, Germany issued export licenses for arms deliveries to Israel totaling €485.1 million ($554.3 million), according to the government's response to a question in parliament from the Left Party.

The approved exports include a broad range of military equipment including weapons systems, ammunition, radar and communication devices and parts for armored vehicles.

The government said it had provided only limited information about the nature of the exports, citing a Federal Constitutional Court ruling that restricts the disclosure of details which could reveal Israel's current military capabilities or needs. Revealing such information could damage Germany's foreign relations, it said.

Last week, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Berlin may review and potentially restrict future arms exports to Israel in light of the country's ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

At least 54,470 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, the strip's Health Ministry said Monday.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 4,201 people and injured nearly 12,652 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.