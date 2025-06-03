France to boost Ukraine investment in key sectors, says Ukrainian premier

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Tuesday that France is showing growing interest in investing in Ukraine's reconstruction, with companies eyeing sectors such as defense, energy, and infrastructure.

Speaking after meetings in Paris with French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade Laurent Saint-Martin and representatives of French companies, Shmyhal emphasized Ukraine's readiness to provide guarantees and incentives to investors.

"We talked about the agreements to be signed during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome," he said on X. "French companies are interested in increasing their investments in Ukraine and will actively participate in the reconstruction."

He named the defense industry, energy, transport and logistics, construction, agribusiness, IT, engineering, and the processing of critical raw materials as priority areas for cooperation.

Shmyhal also expressed gratitude to companies already operating in Ukraine and those that have exited the Russian market, underlining France's role in supporting Ukraine's infrastructure recovery.