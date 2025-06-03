Cambridge students launch protest encampment demanding end to ties with Israeli firms

Students at the University of Cambridge in the UK set up a protest encampment Monday demanding that the educational institution end all investment ties with Israeli companies and firms supporting or supplying arms to Israel.

The protest began under the famous "Newton Tree" at Trinity College, believed to be a descendant of the tree that inspired Isaac Newton's theory of gravity. In response, college authorities erected wooden barriers and tarpaulin to block the area from view and demanded an end to the protest. Students then moved their tents to nearby St. John's College.

To protect their education and privacy, many students covered their faces and concealed their identities. Speaking to Anadolu, a protester identifying as Hancock Davies claimed the university has millions of pounds invested in the Israeli arms company Elbit Systems.

"Trinity College ordered an eviction because they don't understand our demands. Their only response is suppression. They refuse to take responsibility for the sources of their financial gains," Davies said.

Davies emphasized the students' solidarity with Palestinians, calling on Trinity to sever ties with companies complicit in what he described as genocide.

"People here don't want to live next to institutions that profit from or support massacres abroad," he added.

Another protester, identifying himself as Carl, urged all Cambridge colleges to follow King's College, which has begun reviewing its investment partnerships in response to student demands.

Carl said students also want scholarships for Palestinian students and support for rebuilding Gaza's education system, which has been devastated by Israeli military attacks.

"Cambridge is one of the most powerful and wealthy institutions in the UK. It has the means to support Gazan students and researchers," he said.

"But continuing academic and financial ties with occupying forces sends a message that genocide is normal."