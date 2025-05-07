Russia says its ceasefire initiative remains in force

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's ceasefire initiative to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany remains in effect.

"Yes, this is an initiative of the Russian side, of President Putin, it remains in force," he said at a press briefing in Moscow.

Peskov said Russia's position is "well known," adding that all necessary directives have been issued and there are no new developments.

Moscow previously announced a temporary halt to military operations in Ukraine during commemorations for Victory Day, which marks the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

The ceasefire is set to run from midnight on May 7 until midnight on May 11. Russian officials said all military activity will be suspended during this period.

Commenting on a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian territory, including on Moscow, which led to the suspension of operations at several airports, Peskov accused Ukraine of "continuing to demonstrate its essence, its propensity for terrorist actions."





- SECURITY TIGHTENED FOR VICTORY DAY

Peskov said intelligence and security agencies are taking all necessary measures to ensure that Victory Day events proceed peacefully, especially in Moscow, where several heads of state are gathered.

He said limited access to mobile internet was part of broader security measures and asked the public for understanding. Restrictions on mobile internet use will remain in place until the end of the festivities, he said.

Asked about flight restrictions imposed by Poland and several Baltic states on aircraft carrying Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to Moscow, Peskov said, "These countries continue their absurd policies filled with Russophobia."

"Moreover, they extend this policy even towards their European counterparts and matters concerning Europe itself. This clearly demonstrates that significant and profound tensions are emerging within the EU, very intense and substantial contradictions," he said.





