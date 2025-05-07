Russia claims to have taken control of another village in Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday claimed that its forces had taken control of another village in Ukraine.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the settlement of Lypove in the Donetsk region was captured in an operation carried out by the Zapatista (West) group of forces.

The ministry further claimed that all other army units improved their positions and advanced along the entire frontline.

It also said the Russian air defense systems shot down five Neptun long-range missiles, six US-made JDAM-guided aerial bombs, two HIMARS rockets and 524 drones overnight.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing armed conflict.

In a separate statement, Russia's Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova reported difficulties in negotiating the return of Russian citizens captured by Ukraine in the Kursk region during last year's incursion.

In exchange for the civilians of the Kursk region, who were taken to the Sumy region, Kyiv is asking for the release of their citizens detained in the Russian Federation for complicity in terrorism, she said.

Despite differences, the negotiations continue, she noted.





