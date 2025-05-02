Vehicle crashes into crowd in Stuttgart, Germany; 8 injured

Police work at the scene where a vehicle collided into a group of people in Stuttgart, Germany, on Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo)

A car drove into a group of pedestrians in the southwestern German city of Stuttgart, injuring at least eight people, authorities said Friday.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. local time in the city center when a black SUV drove into a crowd, according to local media reports. Police confirmed to public broadcaster SWR that they have arrested the driver.

At least eight people were injured in the incident, according to police sources, who said the number could rise. Three of the victims sustained serious injuries, officers said.

"The area has been cordoned off extensively, and injured persons are being treated at the scene," Stuttgart fire department said in a statement on social media.

Police have not disclosed whether the incident was an accident or deliberate, and did not immediately release information about potential motives, the driver's identity, or other details. "We cannot rule anything out at this point," a police spokesperson told reporters.

























