Spanish energy provider expects blackout to last for 6 to 10 hours

Spanish national energy provider said Monday that the ongoing blackout across Spain and Portugal could last for 6 to 10 hours, according to local media.

Eduardo Prieto, who is the director of services for Spanish energy provider Red Electrica noted that the outage is "exceptional and totally extraordinary" and would take 6 to 10 hours to repair, according to El Pais.

Red Electrica also assured that the power began to be restored in the north and south of the peninsula, while the ongoing blackout, the cause of which remains unknown, continues to interrupt in transportation in many areas.

The electricity went out across Portugal, Spain and Andorra around midday Monday, also affecting parts of France.

Authorities are investigating the causes of the outage. Spain's National Institute for Cybersecurity is also studying whether a cyberattack could be responsible.

The Spanish government called an emergency meeting at to Spain's national energy provider Red Electrica. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and several ministers will attend.

The Madrid government also activated an emergency meeting to coordinate actions to deal with the blackout.