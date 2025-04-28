International recognition of Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine 'imperative' for settlement: Moscow

Russia reaffirmed Monday its readiness to engage in direct negotiations with Ukraine but said international recognition of its control over five Ukrainian regions, including Crimea, is "imperative" for settling the conflict.

"We remain open to negotiations, but the ball is not in our court. Kyiv has not shown readiness for negotiations so far," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Brazilian daily O Globo.

The remarks came as US President Donald Trump urged Russia to agree to a cease-fire, telling reporters Sunday that he believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might consider giving up Crimea as part of a settlement — an idea Zelenskyy has previously rejected.

Lavrov reiterated Moscow's position that Ukraine must not join NATO and should "reaffirm its neutral and non-aligned status" as a condition for a final resolution that "would meet Russia's security interests."

Since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022, Moscow has taken control of large parts of four Ukrainian regions — Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia — and declared them part of its territory, alongside Crimea, which it illegally annexed in 2014.

Kyiv condemned the annexations, with Zelenskyy vowing to expel Russian forces from all Ukrainian territory.

The US, Türkiye, the EU, and dozens of other nations have declared Russia's annexation of Crimea illegal.