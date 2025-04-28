Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem: Turkish President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that the Gaza Strip belongs to the Palestinians, along with the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"Just like East Jerusalem and the West Bank, Gaza belongs to the Palestinians. God willing, our brothers and sisters in Gaza will continue to live forever on the land where they were born," Erdoğan said in remarks after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Slamming Israel's atrocities in Gaza, Erdoğan underlined that nothing can be achieved in Gaza through Israel's current course of bloodshed and cutting off food and medical aid.

"Now it must be recognized that no place can be reached in Gaza by shedding more blood, killing more children, and leaving people hungry, thirsty, and without medicine," he said.