Turkish President Erdoğan calls for de-escalation between Pakistan, India

The Turkish president on Monday called for a swift de-escalation of tensions between Pakistan and India.

"We want the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India to be de-escalated as soon as possible, before they evolve into a more serious situation," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

"Türkiye emphasizes at every opportunity that we do not want new conflicts in our region and beyond," he stressed.

Erdoğan also expressed condolences for the Iranians who died in an explosion at port near the city of Bandar Abbas.