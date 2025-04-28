Putin declares unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine between May 8-11

 Contact Us
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine from May 7-11, urging Ukraine to follow suit as Russia marks the 80th anniversary of its WWII victory. Moscow reiterated its readiness for peace talks without preconditions.

Published April 28,2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared a unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine, as Moscow is set to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during World War II.

A statement by the Kremlin said that Putin ordered a cessation of all military actions in Ukraine from midnight on May 7-8 to midnight on May 10-11.

"Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example," the statement said, noting that Moscow will give "an adequate and effective response" if the ceasefire is violated by Ukraine.

"The Russian side once again declares its readiness for peace talks without preconditions, aimed at eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, and constructive interaction with international partners," it added.

Ukraine has not yet reacted to the decision.