Houthi group says it targeted US aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman in Red Sea

The Yemeni Houthi group said Monday that it carried out a military operation targeting the USS Harry S. Truman and other hostile warships in the northern Red Sea.

Yahya Sare'e, the group's spokesman, said in a televised statement that the Houthi Air Force and Naval Forces carried out a joint operation using cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones in response to "continued American aggression" against Yemen. He added that the operation also targeted "additional hostile warships" operating in the area.

"As a result of the clash and confrontation, the carrier was forced to retreat and move away from its previous position, heading toward the far northern part of the Red Sea," he added.

The Yemeni forces "will continue to target and pursue the aircraft carrier and all hostile warships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea until the aggression against Yemen ceases," Sare'e continued.

On Monday, at least 68 people were killed and 47 others injured in US airstrikes on a shelter for African migrants in Yemen's northern Saada province, the Houthi group said.

Later in the day, the US Navy said that a US F-18 fighter jet and a tow tractor from the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman both went down while operating in the Red Sea while the F-18 was "actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft."

Separately, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported Monday night that US airstrikes had targeted the Harf Sufyan District in the Amran Governorate in northern Yemen.

Later, the channel reported additional raids involving four airstrikes on the Barash area east of Jabal Nuqm in the capital Sanaa.

No further details were provided on possible casualties or damage from the strikes, and Washington has not issued any comment.

The US has carried out more than 1,200 airstrikes in Yemen since March 15, killing more than 225 civilians and injuring over 430, mostly women and children, according to Houthi data that excludes losses among their forces.

US President Donald Trump said last month that he had ordered "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthi group and later threatened to "completely annihilate them."

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where more than 52,000 people have been killed in a brutal Israeli assault for more than 19 months.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas but resumed them after Israel renewed airstrikes on Gaza last month.




























