Vast Russian drone attack overnight kills one, Ukraine says

Russia launched 149 drones at Ukraine overnight, with one person killed and another wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region. A drone strike also killed 500 cattle. Ukraine's air force downed 57 drones, while 67 others disappeared due to electronic jamming.

Reuters EUROPE
Published April 27,2025
Russia launched 149 drones at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's air force said on Sunday, with the governor of an eastern region reporting one person killed and one wounded as a result.

Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, said a man was killed in the city of Pavlohrad, and a 14-year-old girl was wounded.

He said that 500 heads of cattle were killed when a drone struck the facility in which they were kept.

Ukraine's air force said it shot down 57 of the 149 drones, while 67 others disappeared from radars without reaching their targets -- usually a result of being jammed by electronic warfare systems.