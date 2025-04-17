TWO KILLED IN RUSSIAN ATTACK ON UKRAINES DNIPRO: GOVERNOR

Two killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Dnipro: governor

A Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Wednesday killed two people including a young girl, the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor said.

"Russians killed a young girl in Dnipro," Sergiy Lysak posted on Telegram.

"Another person died in Dnipro. This is an elderly woman," he posted later.

A nine-month-old girl and two boys were among 16 others wounded in the attack, he said.

Dnipro city mayor Borys Filatov later said the number of people wounded had risen to 28.

Scores of buildings were damaged, including a student dormitory, while several fires had broken out following the "UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attack", Lysak said.

On Sunday, a Russian ballistic missile killed at least 35 people in the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

Aerial attacks have escalated despite calls by US President Donald Trump for a ceasefire to halt more than three years of fighting.