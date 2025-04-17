Poland to implement tougher measures to contain bird flu

The European Commission has approved a series of measures proposed by Poland to contain the spread of bird flu, the Polish agriculture ministry said on Thursday, adding that they would be implemented immediately.

Poland has recorded 79 outbreaks of HPAI (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) in poultry in 2025, up from a total of 50 in the whole of 2024, and the European Commission has been considering imposing emergency measures on the country.

The agriculture ministry said in a statement that the commission had agreed to the implementation of 13 measures proposed by Poland, which include increasing the area considered at risk around the site of an outbreak, reducing the density of hen houses and additional disinfection steps.

The measures will be applied in three regions where there have been the highest numbers of outbreaks.

The Commission will conduct an assessment of the effectiveness of the measures from April 22-24, the ministry said.

A European Commission spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

























