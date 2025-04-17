Northwestern Italy on red alert due to extreme weather

Northwestern Italy was placed on red alert Thursday due to extreme weather bringing torrential rain and strong gales, according to local media.

The region of Piedmont was especially hard-hit, with heavy rain and winds causing widespread flooding, the state-run ANSA news agency reported.

The severe weather disrupted traffic and rail services, prompting officials to restrict access to some areas as a precaution against possible river overflows.

Several provinces were already flooded after rivers burst their banks, while 100 municipalities were placed on red alert for "near danger" level river conditions.

"We are expecting the extremely critical situation to last three or four hours more, but, at the moment, no one has been injured," Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio said.

In 2024, deadly floods and storms affected more than 400,000 people across Europe, according to an EU report released Tuesday.

The report said the severe weather events highlight the impacts of climate change and called for urban areas to improve resilience, particularly to flood risks.