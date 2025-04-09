GERMANYS RED CROSS SENDS AID TO QUAKE-HIT MYANMAR

 Contact Us
Germany's Red Cross sends aid to quake-hit Myanmar

The German Red Cross will send its first aid shipment to Myanmar on Wednesday following the deadly March earthquake. The 42-ton shipment, including tents and hygiene kits, will be transported from Berlin to Liège and then flown to Yangon for distribution by the Myanmar Red Cross. The 7.7-magnitude quake claimed thousands of lives.

Published April 09,2025
The German Red Cross plans to send its first aid shipment to Myanmar on Wednesday following a deadly earthquake that struck the country in late March.
Initially, 42 tons of relief supplies — including tents, hygiene kits, blankets, and tools — will be loaded onto trucks near Berlin and transported to Liège airport in Belgium, a spokeswoman said.

From there the aid will be flown to Yangon in Myanmar, where it will be distributed locally by the Myanmar Red Cross.

The 7.7-magnitude quake hit the south-east Asian country in late March and claimed thousands of lives, according to the military government.