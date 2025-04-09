GERMANYS RED CROSS SENDS AID TO QUAKE-HIT MYANMAR

The German Red Cross plans to send its first aid shipment to Myanmar on Wednesday following a deadly earthquake that struck the country in late March.

Initially, 42 tons of relief supplies — including tents, hygiene kits, blankets, and tools — will be loaded onto trucks near Berlin and transported to Liège airport in Belgium, a spokeswoman said.



From there the aid will be flown to Yangon in Myanmar, where it will be distributed locally by the Myanmar Red Cross.



The 7.7-magnitude quake hit the south-east Asian country in late March and claimed thousands of lives, according to the military government.



