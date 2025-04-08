ZELENSKY CONFIRMS UKRAINIAN TROOPS OPERATING IN RUSSIAS BELGOROD

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly acknowledged for the first time that the country's troops are holding positions inside Russia's Belgorod region.



"We continue to conduct active operations in the border areas on the enemy's territory, and this is absolutely right. The war must return to where it came from," Zelensky said in his nightly address from Kiev.



Zelensky also said that Ukrainian troop activity continued in Russia's Kursk region, where incursions first took place in early August.



He said the operations inside Russia aim to protect Ukraine's border regions, particularly Kharkiv and Sumy.



There has been no official confirmation from the government in Moscow that Ukrainian troops are operating in Belgorod, but local Belgorod authorities have acknowledged military activity as parts of the region come under sustained Ukrainian fire.



Zelensky said that the country's commander in chief, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, briefs him directly on the operations in Belgorod and Kursk.



Russian military bloggers recently reported that Russian troops destroyed one of its own dams with an air-dropped bomb near the village of Popovka — just a few hundred metres from the Ukrainian border — in an apparent attempt to prevent Ukrainian armoured vehicles from advancing.



In the neighbouring Kursk region, Ukrainian forces had maintained control over parts of the territory for several months. However the troops have since retreated from most of Kursk.



Some Western analysts have expressed concern that cross-border incursions could drain resources from key battlefields elsewhere along the front.



