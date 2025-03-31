Severe weather hits Greece’s Cyclades islands

Severe weather hit Greece on Monday, with heavy rain on Cyclades islands, public broadcaster ERT reported.

In the island of Poros, where "roads turned into rivers," local authorities banned travel on the road network, and the rain caused landslides.

The flood also swept away some cars to the area of Naoussa Port.

Similarly, in Mykonos, the authorities banned the movement of vehicles while local authorities received calls for water removal from estates.

The island of Syros experienced heavy hail that followed the rain without major damage.