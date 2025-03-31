Flights canceled, travel disrupted as general strike hits Belgium

All departing flights from Brussels' two main airports were canceled Monday as Belgium was brought to a standstill by a nationwide general strike protesting government labor reforms.

The 24-hour industrial action, the second of its kind this year, has severely impacted both Brussels Airport and Brussels South Charleroi Airport. All outbound flights from both hubs were grounded due to widespread staff participation in the strike.

In addition to the flight departures, Brussels South Charleroi Airport also canceled all incoming flights. Some arrivals at Brussels Airport may still go ahead, but passengers are being urged to check with their airlines for the latest updates.

The strike extends beyond air travel, with local train services across Belgium facing significant disruptions. However, Eurostar services, which connect Brussels with cities such as London and Paris, are expected to remain unaffected for now.

The protest is a direct response to proposed labor market reforms by the Belgian government. Workers and unions have voiced strong opposition to the changes, which they say will negatively impact working conditions and job security.

Travelers heading to or from Brussels and other parts of Belgium on March 31 are advised to plan for delays and potential cancellations across various modes of transport.