We can still trust Americans, NATO chief says after 'Signalgate'

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte affirmed on Wednesday that Europe can still trust the U.S. administration, despite reports of a journalist being inadvertently included in a group chat used by national security aides to coordinate U.S. military actions against Yemeni militants.

Published March 26,2025
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday Europe could still trust the U.S. administration after it emerged that a journalist was included in a group chat among national security aides to coordinate U.S. military strikes on Yemeni militants.

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, said in a report on Monday that he was unexpectedly invited into the encrypted chat group on the Signal messaging app.

Screenshots of the chat released by The Atlantic on Wednesday indicated that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth texted plansto kill a Houthi militant leader in Yemen two hours before a military operation that would normally be a closely guarded secret.