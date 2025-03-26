Athens to probe soldiers who chanted anti-Turkish slogans in national day parade

The Greek government is set to probe soldiers who chanted anti-Turkish slogans during a national day parade on Monday, local media reported.

The incident, involving cadets at the Greek Navy's non-commissioned officers' school taking part in Tuesday's Independence Day parade, will be investigated, said daily Kathimerini.

"The government and the armed forces' leadership are said to be especially displeased with the behavior and are expected to take the cadets and the head of the school to task," it added.

Speaking to the daily, an unnamed source said: "You do not show your strength with slogans."









