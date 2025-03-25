Explosion at ammunition warehouse in Czech Republic injures 1

An explosion at an ammunition warehouse in the central Czech Republic on Tuesday morning injured at least one person.

The facility is owned by Czech defense group STV, which confirmed the blast occurred at one of its buildings within the Policske strojirny complex.

According to local news agency CTK, the explosion took place at a warehouse where the company makes large-caliber ammunition and conducts military equipment repairs.

Firefighters evacuated the premises, and rescue teams airlifted the injured person to Olomouc University Hospital.

David Hac, chairman of the STV Group, said the company was working "intensively" with emergency responders.

"The safety of our employees and the surrounding residents is key to us. All necessary measures were taken immediately after the incident," he said.

The STV Group plays a key role in Czech defense production as the country's only manufacturer of large-caliber ammunition.