Severe storms and flood risks trigger alerts across Spain

Severe storms and heavy rainfall, which have been affecting Spain for the past three weeks, have triggered alerts across various regions, especially in the northern parts of the country.

Due to the arrival of the storm named Martinho, measures have been taken across Spain, particularly in Galicia and Cantabria in the north.

The Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET) announced that wind speeds are expected to reach 140 km/h.

In Galicia, where winds have reached 136 km/h and waves in the sea have surpassed 7 meters, strong winds have caused trees to fall, roofs to be torn off, vehicles to be damaged, and two people to be injured.

Several flights from Bilbao's Loiu Airport in the Basque Country and some flights to the Canary Islands have been canceled.

In the capital Madrid, at least 400 people have been evacuated from some residential areas as a precaution due to the risk of the Manzanares River overflowing. Partial road closures have also been reported on some surrounding routes and the A-6 highway heading north.

AEMET officials warned that the dense dust clouds coming from Africa are increasing air pollution in Madrid, urging those with asthma or other respiratory issues to take care.

The severe rainfall, which has affected Spain over the past three weeks, recently claimed the lives of two people in the southern Andalusia region.

Experts predict record rainfall for Spain this March, with an unusually warm spring expected across the country.