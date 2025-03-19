SERBIAN PARLIAMENT ACCEPTS PMS RESIGNATION AS POLITICAL CRISIS GROWS

News Europe Serbian parliament accepts PM's resignation as political crisis grows

Serbian parliament accepts PM's resignation as political crisis grows

The Serbian parliament has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Miloš Vučević, triggering a 30-day countdown to pick a new prime minister and form a government to avoid early elections, state television RTS reported on Wednesday.



Vučević announced his resignation at the end of January, following an attack on student activists by a group of individuals believed to be linked to the ruling SNS party in the northern city of Novi Sad.



Vučević became prime minister in May 2024. While not regarded as a significant political figure in his own right, he was considered a proxy for President Aleksandar Vučić, who is widely seen as calling all the shots in the country.



Many view Vučević's resignation as a symbolic political sacrifice amid a growing protest movement putting pressure on the president.



The protests, which include marches and university blockades organized by students, were sparked by the collapse of a rail station canopy in Novi Sad on November 1, killing 15 people and wounding dozens.



The decision whether a new government will be formed or new elections will be called ultimately rests with Vučić.



The seven-week delay in confirming Vučević's resignation suggests that the president may have sought to buy time before making a final decision on the matter.

