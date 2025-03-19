Protesters in London call on gov’t to stop arming Israel amid renewed attacks

A pro-Palestine rally in the British capital Tuesday protested Israel's renewed deadly attacks on Gaza and called on the government to halt all arms sales to the country.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in London opposite the prime minister's office in Downing Street carrying Palestinian flags and shouting "Free Palestine."

The emergency rally demanded the government immediately "stop arming Israel" following the latest Israeli airstrikes.

During the protest, the crowd chanted pro-Palestinian slogans including "Stop arming Israel" and "Stop bombing Gaza" as well as "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

Addressing the rally, many speakers called for a total halt of arms sales to Israel.

The Israeli army pounded the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing more than 400 people and injuring hundreds of others, breaking a ceasefire deal with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas that took effect on Jan. 19, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Images showed that most of the victims were civilians, including women and children, whose homes were bombed during the night.

More than 48,500 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught in Gaza since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.