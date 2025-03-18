UK says civilian casualties from Israeli strikes on Gaza 'appalling'

The British foreign secretary on Tuesday voiced concern over Israel's deadly airstrikes on Gaza that killed over 400 Palestinians, calling the civilian casualties "appalling."

"All parties must re-engage with negotiations to get hostages out, surge aid, and secure a permanent end to this conflict," David Lammy said on X.

Lammy, who expressed concern over "appalling" civilian deaths, added: "Diplomacy, not more bloodshed, is how we get security for Israelis and Palestinians."

The Israeli army pounded the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing at least 404 people and injuring hundreds of others, breaking a ceasefire deal with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, that took effect Jan. 19, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Images showed that the majority of victims were civilians, including women and children, whose homes were bombed during the night.

More than 48,500 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught in Gaza since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.