Hundreds of Greenlanders rally to hold protest against Trump

Hundreds of Greenlanders protested on Saturday against U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed intentions to annex the Arctic territory.

Hundreds of people in Greenland protested on Saturday against US President Donald Trump's plans to take over the Arctic territory, according to media reports.



"Our country. Our choice. Our freedom," Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the leader of the centre-right Demokraatit (Democrats), wrote on Facebook in response to pictures of the demonstration in the capital Nuuk.



Earlier this week, Trump again flirted with the idea of incorporating Greenland into the United States.



He has been talking for months about wanting to take control of Greenland, which is part of the kingdom of Denmark.



At a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the White House on Thursday, the US president further stoked the issue when responding to a reporter's question about his plans for a possible annexation.



"I think it will happen," said Trump, emphasizing the island's great strategic importance and the fact that Denmark is very far away from it.



Lawmakers in Greenland responded with fury. This is a "completely unacceptable" approach, the current head of government Múte B Egede told Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq during Saturday's rally in Nuuk.



People also took to the streets in other towns on the island.



Egede's Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) party suffered heavy losses in Greenland's parliamentary elections on Tuesday, as Nielsen's Demokraatit party became the strongest political force on the world's largest island.



Nielsen campaigned for Greenland's right to decide its own future as it moves toward independence from Denmark. Underscoring this, his party's election manifesto stated: "Greenland is not for sale. Not today. Not tomorrow. Not ever."



Egede has repeatedly emphasized that his countrymen want to be neither Danes nor Americans, but Greenlanders.












