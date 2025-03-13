Sweden announces $294M military aid package for Ukraine

Sweden announced on Thursday a new military aid package worth SEK 3 billion ($294 million) to strengthen Ukraine's artillery capabilities.

The package includes 18 Archer mobile artillery systems, five Arthur counter-battery radar systems, and financial support for Ukraine's defense industry, a Swedish Defense Ministry statement said.

"Ukraine is in urgent need of artillery and artillery ammunition. This has been a priority for Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion," Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said.

"Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov emphasized this when I met him last weekend," he added.

The Archer artillery systems, produced by BAE Systems Bofors, will add to the eight Sweden has already provided to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Arthur counter-battery radar systems, developed by Saab, will help Ukraine detect and target enemy artillery positions.

Sweden and the UK have previously supplied Ukraine with these radar systems.

The country will also contribute financially through a Danish-led initiative, which may be used to produce 155mm ammunition or Bohdana artillery systems.

The Swedish government has also confirmed its intention to join the Artillery Coalition within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which aims to coordinate artillery support and improve NATO interoperability.

Deliveries of the Arthur radar systems are set to begin in 2025, while the Archer artillery units will follow in 2026.