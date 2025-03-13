France reaffirms its rejection of 'any plan to demilitarize' Ukraine

France on Wednesday reaffirmed its rejection of "any plan to demilitarize" Ukraine after an E5 format defense ministers' meeting on Ukraine with Germany, the UK, Italy and Poland.

At a joint press conference following the meeting, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu referred to the 30-day truce plan agreed on between Ukraine and the US and said: "We welcome the resynchronization between Washington and Kyiv. Our efforts have paid off. The ball is now obviously in Russia's court."

Real negotiations will soon begin, giving the opportunity to secure a ceasefire and discuss the real parameters of lasting peace, Lecornu said.

He argued that without solid security guarantees, temporary truces are ineffective, and underlined that Ukraine's "most important security guarantee" is its own army.

He announced plans for another meeting in 15 days.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto described the recent agreement between the US and Ukraine as a fundamental starting point for achieving a ceasefire and eventual peace.

"Now it is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's turn to respond," Crosetto said, emphasizing the need to ensure this deal marks the beginning of peace.

He also underlined the importance of Ukraine's ability to defend itself, asserting that a future without military strength would jeopardize its democracy.

"Without the ability to defend itself, Ukraine has no future. Those advocating for its disarmament are essentially supporting a democracy that has lost a leg," he said.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also expressed support for a potential one-month ceasefire, calling it an important step.

"We would welcome a ceasefire lasting one month. This would be significant," he said. "However, we also want these 30 days to be used to facilitate a lasting truce."

Pistorius said that it is Russia's turn to demonstrate a genuine willingness for peace and urged Moscow to halt attacks along Ukraine's Black Sea coast and other front lines.

He also welcomed the US decision to resume military aid to Ukraine and noted that discussions in Paris also focused on strengthening European defense capabilities. He pointed out that reducing bureaucracy and accelerating procurement processes are key to improving Europe's defense industry.

British Defense Secretary John Healey described the current period as "decisive days" for achieving peace in Ukraine. He praised the efforts of the US and Ukraine, urging Putin to accept the 30-day ceasefire proposal, engage in negotiations, and bring an end to the war.

Healey reinforced the call for Russia to engage in diplomatic efforts to deescalate the conflict.

He said the UK will host a summit of leaders next week, adding that London is "accelerating" efforts to build a "coalition of the willing" to ensure Ukraine's security.





