France denounces Russian 'attempts' to ‘destabilize’ Moldova

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday denounced Russia's "attempts" at "destabilization" in Moldova, a former Soviet republic.

"Moldova, whose airspace is regularly violated by Russian drones and missiles, must also confront increasingly uninhibited Russian attempts at destabilization, particularly targeting your country's democratic institutions," Macron said at a joint press conference held at the Elysee Palace with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu, who is considered pro-EU.

Macron said the world has become more "brutal and uncertain."

He saluted the "courage" of Moldova for "bearing the full brunt of the human and economic consequences of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

"We have decided to further strengthen our cooperation to increase Moldova's resilience against foreign interference," Macron said, welcoming the letter of intent signed with the French Service for Vigilance and Protection against Foreign Digital Interference (VIGINUM).

He also commended Moldova's "significant" progress ever since the opening of European Union accession negotiations.

Macron said they would be at Moldova's side to help them achieve their "European aspirations."

"France reaffirms its unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova within its internationally recognized borders," he added.

Moldova submitted its application for EU membership in March 2022. The country officially gained candidate status later that year in June. Accession negotiations began in December 2023.

Relations between Russia and Moldova have deteriorated in recent years. Sandu, who was first elected in 2020 and won a reelection in late 2024, has condemned Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine. She also accused Moscow of attempting to orchestrate her ouster and "destabilize" Moldova, which Russia has denied.