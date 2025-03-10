EUROPES PUSH FOR UKRAINE TO KEEP FIGHTING IS IMMORAL, SAYS BULGARIAN PRESIDENT

"It is immoral for Europe to push Ukraine to continue fighting," Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said Monday.
Speaking at a news conference after his meeting with visiting Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic, Radev criticized Europe's approach to the war.
"Europe cannot impose peace from a position of strength," said Radev, according to the state-run BTA news agency.
He argued that this policy is unfeasible.
"This policy is leading Ukraine to disaster and Europe to a dead end. With such a policy, casualties will only grow, will see even more destruction, devastation, and even greater loss of territory," Radev said.
Radev added that Europe should work with the UN to achieve a ceasefire first and then use diplomacy to develop a just and lasting peace.