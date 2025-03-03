US minerals deal on its own not enough to provide security guarantee for Ukraine: British premier

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday that a rare earth minerals deal between Ukraine and the US, while important, would not be enough on its own to provide a security guarantee for Ukraine.

Starmer's comments came after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage suggested that the deal, which could lead to thousands of Americans working in Ukraine, could be a step toward securing the country's future.

Speaking in Parliament, Starmer emphasized that while the US plays a vital role in the geopolitical landscape, securing Ukraine's peace requires a comprehensive, multi-layered strategy.

"A minerals deal would not be sufficient on its own," Starmer said. "We need more than just economic agreements to ensure Ukraine's security."

He reiterated his commitment to securing robust security guarantees in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, stressing the need for guarantees that are "worthy of the name" before any further military action is taken.

In response to a statement from Conservative MP Andrew Murrison, who called sending troops into Ukraine without such guarantees "utter folly," Starmer said he agreed, underscoring the importance of comprehensive security arrangements.

Starmer elaborated, explaining that his efforts are focused on securing a "forward-leaning European element" complemented by a "US backstop," which he believes is essential for any effective security guarantee.

Jeremy Corbyn, Starmer's predecessor as Labour leader, also weighed in, questioning under what circumstances British troops would be deployed.

Starmer confirmed that he believes the deployment of British troops should be a matter for parliamentary debate and a formal vote, adding that it is essential for MPs to express a view on such significant decisions.

Starmer also used the occasion to reprimand Farage for his controversial stance on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been leading his country through the ongoing war with Russia.

Farage recently criticized Zelenskyy's leadership, which prompted Starmer to fire back.

"Can I just remind him that Russia is the aggressor, and Zelenskyy is a war leader whose country has been invaded? We should all be supporting him, not forwarding out of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Starmer said, condemning any rhetoric that undermines Ukraine's leadership in the war.

USING FROZEN RUSSIA ASSETS 'FIENDISHLY COMPLICATED'



Starmer reaffirmed the UK's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia, stating that both the US and Britain have crucial roles to play in achieving peace.

He also said getting approval to employ frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine is "fiendishly complicated," adding that using frozen assets for Ukraine is something that must be done with other countries.

He also expressed confidence in US President Donald Trump's sincerity on peace efforts but stressed that the path to peace requires a united and concerted international response.

He described the US as an "indispensable" ally, saying that "this week has shown with total clarity that the US is vital in securing the peace that we all want to see in Ukraine."

Starnmer said nobody should doubt "for a second Donald Trump's sincerity when he says he wants a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia."

This comes after a week of intense diplomacy, which included discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European leaders, and US President Trump, but also a Trump-Zelenskyy meeting on Friday that proved very contentious.

In response to the ongoing crisis, Starmer unveiled a four-point plan aimed at working closely with Ukraine to bring an end to the war and bolster the country's defense capabilities against Russia.

The plan calls for increased diplomatic engagement, continued military support, and enhanced economic cooperation to help Ukraine rebuild and secure its future.




























