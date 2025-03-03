1 killed, several injured as man drives car into people in Mannheim, Germany

At least one person was killed and several others were injured when a car drove into pedestrians in the city of Mannheim, German authorities said on Monday.

Police spokesman Stefan Wilhelm told reporters that some of those injured have been hospitalized in serious condition, but he could not provide an exact figure due to the evolving situation.

"We can confirm that one perpetrator was arrested. Whether there were other perpetrators, we cannot currently provide any information, as the investigations are still ongoing," he said.

Local authorities released a statement on X, asking citizens to stay indoors and avoid the Mannheim city center due to the ongoing police operation. Heavily armed officers were patrolling the streets.

Baden-Wurttemberg's Interior Minister Thomas Strobl told the media that the apprehended suspect is a 40-year-old German citizen.

According to the German news agency DPA, the suspect sustained injuries during the incident and is receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

The suspect's motive was not immediately clear. Police stated they would provide more details throughout the day as information becomes available.





























