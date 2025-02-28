BBC apologizes for documentary on Gaza

The BBC has issued a formal apology and said there were "serious flaws" in the production of its documentary Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone.

The documentary, which aired on BBC Two on Feb. 16, was removed from its streaming platform five days later while the broadcaster investigated concerns over the affiliations of some contributors.

The BBC said it had not been informed that one of the film's key participants, 14-year-old Abdullah Al-Yazouri, is the son of the Palestinian group Hamas's deputy minister of agriculture.

A spokesperson said BBC News conducted an initial review which "identified serious flaws in the making of this program."

"We take full responsibility for these and the impact that these have had on the corporation's reputation," they said.

The BBC has launched a full review into the film and announced an audit of the financial transactions involved in the production.

It has also pledged to expedite complaints through its Executive Complaints Unit.

The controversy has led to criticism from both the media and public figures, with more than 500 media professionals, including Gary Lineker, Anita Rani and Riz Ahmed condemning the BBC's decision to pull the program.

In an open letter addressed to BBC Chairman Samir Shah, Director General Tim Davie and Director of Content Charlotte Moore, they urged the corporation to stand by the film, describing it as "an essential piece of journalism" offering a rare perspective on Palestinian children's experiences.

It argues that removing the documentary amounts to "politically motivated censorship" rather than a legitimate editorial decision.

This follows a separate letter from more than 170 Jewish signatories last week urging the BBC to resist pressure to remove the documentary.