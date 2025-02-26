UK defense chief says this is time when hard power, not soft power is needed

Cutting aid to fund major increase in defense spending was "really difficult decision," but national security must come first as the world has "changed," the British defense secretary said Wednesday.

"This is a time when hard power, not soft power is needed to try and prevent and deter future conflicts," said John Healey, referring to the UK government's Tuesday's announcement slashing aid to fund major increase in defense spending by 2027.

Speaking to Sky News, the defense secretary stressed that commitment to 2.5% by 2027 is "ironclad," while admitting that it was "really difficult decision" as Prime Minister Keir Starmer mentioned on Tuesday.

"We're doing that because the world has changed. We need to increase defense spending. We need to strengthen our armed forces."

Asked whether President Donald Trump's taking office in the US plays a part in that decision, Healey first said increasing defense spending was already in the party's program but later noted that Trump has "certainly been very direct in his challenge, he's played a part, of course."

Turning to Starmer's planned visit to the US later Wednesday, the defense chief mentioned that Starmer will be telling Trump how both countries have a special depth to their relationship that goes back decades.

"Keir Starmer will say we want to see that relationship go from strength to strength," he added.

Also asked about reports regarding a deal between the US and Ukraine over minerals, he said that anything that binds the US more closely into the future of Ukraine, that reinforces Trump's commitment to deliver a durable peace in which Russia can be deterred for the long term, is "a good step."

However, he added: "We still got a long way to go."

"If we want a lasting, durable peace, as President Trump and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy have both said, peace comes through strength," added Healey.