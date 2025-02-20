Denmark backs Zelenskyy, urges US to stick together with Europe

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday reaffirmed her country's unwavering support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, assuring that Denmark remains committed to Kyiv in its fight against "Russian aggression."

"We have Zelensky's back. I've said it to him from the beginning: We are with you until the end. We're not going to leave you. I think we have fulfilled that promise for three years, and we will continue to do so," Frederiksen said in a strong message of solidarity in her interview with Times magazine.

The Danish leader also addressed ongoing discussions about security guarantees for Ukraine, suggesting that while NATO membership may not be immediately feasible, other alternatives, such as a peace agreement with international troops on the ground, could be explored.

"One idea that has been on the table is maybe not NATO membership, but a ceasefire or peace agreement with some kind of troops on the ground. And if Russia makes a single move that goes against what we have agreed on, then Article 5 comes into effect," she said.

Frederiksen stressed the urgency of European defense preparedness, warning against over-reliance on the US.

"I don't know what position the US will take in the future. But I know that, no matter what, Europe has to be able to do what is necessary for it. I will always be supportive of alliances, but it takes two to tango."

She urged the US to maintain its unity with Europe, saying despite occasional disagreements, their shared interests far outweigh the differences.

"Stick together with Europe, because even though you can be frustrated with Europe, and we can have disagreements, it's nothing compared to those with Iran, North Korea, Russia, and China."

Frederiksen also pointed to China's role in supporting Russia, warning that European nations need to act swiftly to strengthen their defense capabilities.

"Russia would not be able to wage war in Ukraine without help from China. And I keep trying to tell all my European colleagues: These challenges will not disappear. We are in a hurry now! We really have to ramp up production and spend much more on defense and security."

She warned of Russia's broader ambitions, citing its influence in Georgia, Moldova, and even its interference in Romanian elections.

"If we look at Russia today, they are not only being aggressive in Ukraine. Look at what they are doing in Georgia and Moldova. Look at what they did in Romania with the elections. They did not only interfere. They 'won' the election in a European country."

Frederiksen expressed skepticism about Russia's willingness to engage in genuine peace talks, echoing concerns from President Zelenskyy.

"As Volodymyr Zelensky has said, Ukraine is ready to enter negotiations and talk about peace. My question is: Are we sure we can rely on the Russians? Are we sure we can trust them? Are we sure they want peace? Everything that I see when I'm looking at Russia, I see the opposite. I see a country that does not want peace."

She concluded with a stark warning about the broader implications of Russia's actions, stressing the need for vigilance beyond Ukraine.

"For me, just as important is the question: What will Russia do after a peace agreement, after a ceasefire? Not only in Ukraine but the rest of Europe. I think there is a big risk that Russia will use this opportunity to mobilize, to rebuild, and then they will continue.

"Maybe in Ukraine. Maybe Georgia. Maybe Armenia. Maybe Moldova. Maybe Central Asia. We have to be able to imagine that they will also proceed in NATO countries. My conclusion is we have to stop Russia."









