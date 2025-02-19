'No one but Putin' wanted Ukraine war: German FM

Germany said Wednesday that it was Russian President Vladimir Putin who launched the Ukraine war, contradicting US President Donald Trump's claim that Kyiv had "started" the fighting.

"No one but Putin started or wanted this war in the heart of Europe," said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in a statement, adding that "we are working with all our might to further strengthen Ukraine".

She said "we are at an existential waypoint for security and peace in Europe" and that the goal is "achieving lasting peace for Ukraine -- safe and protected from future Russian aggression".

Baerbock said that any "false peace ... would only give Russia a respite for new military campaigns".

Regarding the fast-moving events since Trump spoke directly with Putin about ending the conflict, she said that "we must not allow ourselves to be confused" and "keep a cool head".

Downplaying Europe's role on Ukraine "only plays into the hands" of Russia, she said.

"I therefore advocate acting confidently towards the US administration."









