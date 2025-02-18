London mayor says 'Brexit was a mistake,' vows to rebuild ties with Europe

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told EU diplomats on Tuesday that "Brexit was a mistake" and renewed his push for a youth mobility scheme to rebuild ties between Britain and Europe.

At a high-level meeting in London, Khan argued that Britain's departure from the European Union had a negative impact, both economically and culturally.

He called for bolder action to strengthen UK-EU relations, despite the Labour government ruling out a return to the single market, Customs Union, or freedom of movement.

His speech came amid growing concerns over US President Donald Trump's new tariff regime that could further strain Britain's trade relations.

Khan stressed the importance of European cooperation to tackle shared challenges, including the rise of populism and economic uncertainty.

One of the key proposals in Khan's address was the creation of a youth mobility scheme to allow under-30s from the UK and EU to live, work, and study in each other's countries.

"As mayor, I was strongly in favor of a new youth mobility scheme," Khan said. "This would help to aid economic growth across Europe while giving young Londoners and EU citizens valuable life experiences—such as the opportunity to work abroad and learn more about our respective languages and cultures."

The Labour government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, had so far resisted proposals from Brussels for such a scheme, fearing it could be seen as a step toward reinstating free movement—a red line for the current administration.

However, Khan argued that cultural and educational exchanges should not be viewed through the same lens as broader immigration policies.

As part of his push for closer ties, Khan also advocated for making it easier for EU schoolchildren to visit the UK, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange and shared history.

Beyond mobility and education, Khan's speech touched on broader geopolitical concerns, including the rise of anti-democratic populism and the potential for new trade barriers under the Trump presidency.

He urged the European allies to stand together in addressing these challenges, warning that tariffs could pose a real threat to international trade and cooperation.

"I was a proud European and of the view that Brexit was a mistake that continued to have a negative impact—not just on my city and country, but on the European community as a whole," Khan said.







