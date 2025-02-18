General strike in Greece sees extensive participation

A general strike organized by Greece's largest trade union for public sector employees (ADEDY) saw widespread participation on Tuesday.

The 24-hour strike, held in support of workers in special healthcare programs, also drew participation from employees in both the public and private sectors, including journalists.

Several other trade unions, as well as left-wing political parties and organizations, also backed the strike.

Rallies in support of the walkout were scheduled in cities across the country.

Meanwhile, the Attica Taxi Drivers' Union (SATA), the main representative body for taxi drivers in the Attica region, which includes Athens and the port city of Piraeus, has called for a strike on Feb. 19.