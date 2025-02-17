Poland could send troops to Ukraine: Official

Polish soldiers drive a Leopard 2PL tank after crossing the Vistula River on a mobile platform during the DRAGON-24 NATO military defense drills on March 04, 2024 in Korzeniewo, Poland. (AA File Photo)

Poland cannot rule out sending its troops to Ukraine, the new head of the National Security Bureau (BBN), Gen. Dariusz Lukowski, said Monday.

"As of today, no. In the future? It cannot be ruled out, scenarios are developing. It may come to a situation where we will have to participate in a mission in some way," Lukowski told Radio ZET when asked if Poland should send soldiers to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission.

"Of course, there will be a lot of pressure for us to get involved. If we are talking about the contingent of forces that would secure Ukraine, then we have to take into account geography; today's front line is over 1,000 kilometers (600 miles). If we are talking about a form of control, the demarcation line, this requires quite a lot of commitment in terms of the number of armed forces," he said.

He added that Poland has not received any details of the peace plan to end the war in Ukraine. Asked whether Russia could attack Poland at any moment, he replied: "Yes."

As European leaders meet in Paris to discuss a new approach to the conflict, Poland's role will be crucial both from a military and political perspective as one of the closest neighbors to Ukraine.