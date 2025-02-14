UK REITERATES COMMITMENT TO UKRAINES IRREVERSIBLE PATH TO NATO, PRIME MINISTER STARMER SAYS

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed the country's support as "irreversible" for Ukraine's NATO accession on Friday and pledged continued military aid in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's commitment to Ukraine being on an irreversible path to NATO, as agreed by Allies at the Washington Summit last year," a government statement said.

Starmer assured Zelenskyy that the UK would continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary security guarantees and lethal aid for as long as needed, it said.

"There can be no talks about Ukraine, without Ukraine," Starmer said, stressing Kyiv's right to determine its own future without external pressure.

The two leaders also discussed the upcoming third anniversary of Russia's "barbaric" full-scale invasion, with both leaders highlighting the importance of reinforcing international unity in support of Ukraine's sovereignty.

Zelenskyy briefed Starmer on his planned participation in the Munich Security Conference, where Ukraine is expected to push for further Western military aid and long-term commitments.

The two leaders also reflected on Starmer's visit to Kyiv last month, during which he reaffirmed the UK's backing for Ukraine in the war against Russia.