Russia claims intercepting 83 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russia on Thursday said its air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 83 Ukrainian drones overnight across several regions.

According to the Defense Ministry, 37 drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, while 12 were intercepted over the Kursk and Lipetsk regions.

Nine drones were also downed in the Tver region, and three each over the Belgorod, Kaluga, Smolensk, and Voronezh regions. One drone was intercepted over the Rostov region, the ministry said.

The ministry did not provide details on any potential damage or casualties. Kyiv has not commented on the claims.





